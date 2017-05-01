CVS Health Corp (CVS) Earning Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) has trended positive this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CVS Health Corp earned a daily sentiment score of 0.46 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news stories about the pharmacy operator an impact score of 84 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) opened at 82.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.85. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $69.30 and a 12-month high of $106.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.05 and a 200 day moving average of $79.93.

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. CVS Health Corp had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm earned $46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. CVS Health Corp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post $5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. CVS Health Corp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.65%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Swann set a $90.00 target price on shares of CVS Health Corp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health Corp from $91.50 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Vetr upgraded shares of CVS Health Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.87 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CVS Health Corp in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America Corp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.67 price objective on shares of CVS Health Corp in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. CVS Health Corp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.23.

In related news, CFO David M. Denton sold 95,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $7,714,460.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,197,027.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $1,877,631.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,424,947.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,796 shares of company stock valued at $16,101,642. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corp Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, is an integrated pharmacy healthcare company. The Company provides pharmacy care for the senior community through Omnicare, Inc (Omnicare) and Omnicare’s long-term care (LTC) operations, which include distribution of pharmaceuticals, related pharmacy consulting and other ancillary services to chronic care facilities and other care settings.

