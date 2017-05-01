Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact Raymond James Financial (RJF) Stock Price

Headlines about Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) have been trending positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Raymond James Financial earned a media sentiment score of 0.44 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 50 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

RJF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura upgraded Raymond James Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raymond James Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Instinet upgraded Raymond James Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Raymond James Financial in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) opened at 74.52 on Monday. Raymond James Financial has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $81.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.53.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm earned $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Raymond James Financial had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James Financial will post $4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Raymond James Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.34%.

In other Raymond James Financial news, SVP George Catanese sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $335,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,651.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dennis W. Zank sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $962,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,269,333.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,421 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,914 in the last ninety days. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial, Inc (RJF) is a financial holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include Raymond James & Associates, Inc (RJ&A), Raymond James Financial Services, Inc (RJFS), Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc (RJFSA), Raymond James Ltd. (RJ Ltd.), Eagle Asset Management, Inc (Eagle), and Raymond James Bank, N.A.

