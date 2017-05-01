One Horizon Group (OHGI) Earning Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about One Horizon Group (NASDAQ:OHGI) have been trending positive on Monday, Alpha One reports. The research group, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. One Horizon Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.39 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned press coverage about the software maker an impact score of 50 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

One Horizon Group (NASDAQ:OHGI) opened at 1.57 on Monday. The company’s market cap is $58.59 million. One Horizon Group has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $7.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32.

About One Horizon Group

One Horizon Group, Inc is engaged in the development and licensing of software for mobile voice over Internet protocol (VoIP). The Company’s operations include the licensing of software to telecommunications operators and the development of software application platforms that optimize mobile voice, instant messaging and advertising communications over the Internet.

