FBR & Co (FBRC) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.26

News coverage about FBR & Co (NASDAQ:FBRC) has been trending positive on Monday, Alpha One reports. Alpha One, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. FBR & Co earned a media sentiment score of 0.26 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 84 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of FBR & Co (NASDAQ:FBRC) traded down 0.55% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.00. 25,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average of $15.01. The firm’s market capitalization is $127.39 million. FBR & Co has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $20.48.

FBR & Co (NASDAQ:FBRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company earned $40.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.25 million. FBR & Co had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 63.67%. On average, analysts forecast that FBR & Co will post $1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FBR & Co from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

