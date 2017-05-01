2U (TWOU) Earning Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) have been trending positive on Monday, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. 2U earned a news sentiment score of 0.44 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media coverage about the software maker an impact score of 85 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s rankings:

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) opened at 45.40 on Monday. 2U has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $45.59. The stock’s market cap is $2.14 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.38 and a 200 day moving average of $35.77.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.39 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that 2U will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of 2U in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of 2U in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet raised shares of 2U from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 2U currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc is a provider of an integrated solution consisting of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) combined with technology-enabled services (together, the Platform) that allows colleges and universities to deliver online degree programs. The Company’s SaaS technology consists of a learning environment (Online Campus), which acts as the hub for all student and faculty academic and social interaction, and a suite of integrated applications, which the Company uses to launch, operate and support the Company’s clients’ programs.

