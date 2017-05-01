Favorable Media Coverage Likely to Impact PS Business Parks (PSB) Share Price

News headlines about PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) have trended positive recently, Alpha One reports. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PS Business Parks earned a daily sentiment score of 0.26 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 68 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected AlphaOne’s analysis:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 7th.

Shares of PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) traded up 0.94% on Monday, reaching $122.68. The company had a trading volume of 76,720 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.77 and a beta of 0.58. PS Business Parks has a 52 week low of $95.28 and a 52 week high of $125.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.61.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 32.48%. The company had revenue of $100.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PS Business Parks will post $2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.52%.

In other news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total value of $276,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald L. Havner, Jr. sold 10,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $1,202,593.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,593.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc is a self-advised and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, operates and develops commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office and industrial parks. It focuses on owning concentrated business parks. PS Business Parks, L.P. (the Operating Partnership) is a California limited partnership, which owns directly or indirectly substantially all of its assets and through, which the Company conducts substantially all of its business.

