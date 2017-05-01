Mueller Water Products (MWA) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.29

Media stories about Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) have been trending positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Mueller Water Products earned a news impact score of 0.29 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave press coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 66 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Alpha One’s analysis:

Shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) traded down 1.16% on Monday, reaching $11.12. 1,224,872 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.68. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.35. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $14.20.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business earned $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post $0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MWA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc started coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/favorable-media-coverage-likely-to-impact-mueller-water-products-mwa-share-price-updated.html.

In other Mueller Water Products news, CFO Evan Hart sold 150,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,554,055.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry W. Kolb sold 34,341 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $445,746.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,855 shares in the company, valued at $309,637.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of products and services used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water in North America. The Company operates through three segments: Mueller Co, Anvil and Mueller Technologies. The Mueller Co segment manufactures valves for water and gas systems, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.