SMART Technologies (SMT) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.45

Media headlines about SMART Technologies (NASDAQ:SMT) (TSE:SMA) have been trending positive on Monday, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SMART Technologies earned a coverage optimism score of 0.45 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

SMART Technologies Company Profile

SMART Technologies Inc (SMART) is a provider of technology solutions. SMART solutions include large-format displays, collaboration software and services that enable teaching, learning and work experiences in schools and workplaces. Its hardware and software products for the education market include SMART Board interactive flat panels, SMART kapp digital capture board, SMART Board interactive whiteboards, SMART Learning Suite Software, SMART Notebook collaborative learning software, SMART lab, SMART response 2, SMART amp collaborative learning software and SMART Exchange.

