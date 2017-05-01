Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Receiving Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

Media coverage about Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) has been trending somewhat negative on Monday, Alpha One Sentiment reports. Alpha One, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Fate Therapeutics earned a news impact score of -0.10 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 87 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected AlphaOne’s rankings:

Shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) traded up 1.198% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.645. 31,993 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average of $3.34. The firm’s market capitalization is $192.24 million. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $5.68.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 740.69% and a negative return on equity of 112.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post ($0.88) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital set a $8.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Receiving Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, AlphaOne Reports” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/fate-therapeutics-fate-receiving-somewhat-negative-media-coverage-alphaone-reports.html.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc (Fate Therapeutics) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders. The Company’s cell therapy pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs, including cancer immunotherapies derived from engineered induced pluripotent cells, and immuno-regulatory programs, including hematopoietic cell immunotherapies for protecting the immune system of patients undergoing hematopoietic cell transplantation and for suppressing autoimmunity.

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.