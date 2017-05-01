Fastenal Company (FAST) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its stake in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Fastenal Company were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal Company by 32.8% in the third quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Reik & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal Company by 19.6% in the third quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal Company by 5.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 296,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,397,000 after buying an additional 14,565 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal Company by 1.5% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,567,000 after buying an additional 27,205 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal Company during the third quarter worth approximately $7,765,000. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) opened at 44.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.02. Fastenal Company has a one year low of $37.70 and a one year high of $52.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.26.

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Fastenal Company had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal Company will post $1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. Fastenal Company’s payout ratio is 73.99%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FAST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp upgraded Fastenal Company from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Fastenal Company from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group AG raised their target price on Fastenal Company from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Argus upgraded Fastenal Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.62.

In other Fastenal Company news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $501,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,606.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Company Company Profile

Fastenal Company is engaged in wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies. The Company is engaged in fastener distribution, and non-fastener maintenance and supply business. As of December 31, 2016, it distributed these supplies through a network of approximately 2,500 stores. Its customers are in the manufacturing and non-residential construction markets.

