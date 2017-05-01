Fair Isaac Co. (FICO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.05 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 30.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Fair Isaac updated its FY17 guidance to $4.92 EPS.

Shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) traded up 1.40% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $137.37. 229,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Fair Isaac has a 1-year low of $103.50 and a 1-year high of $137.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.95.

In related news, insider William J. Lansing sold 4,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.59, for a total value of $605,273.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,710,794.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Pung sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total transaction of $91,093.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,437 shares of company stock worth $14,263,367. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/fair-isaac-co-fico-announces-quarterly-earnings-results-misses-estimates-by-0-05-eps.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) is a provider of analytic, software and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate and connect decisions. The Company operates through three segments: Applications, Scores and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes pre-configured decision management applications designed for a specific type of business problem or process, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections and insurance claims management.

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.