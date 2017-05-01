Fair Isaac Co. (FICO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.05 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 30.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Fair Isaac updated its FY17 guidance to $4.92 EPS.
Shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) traded up 1.40% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $137.37. 229,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Fair Isaac has a 1-year low of $103.50 and a 1-year high of $137.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.95.
In related news, insider William J. Lansing sold 4,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.59, for a total value of $605,273.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,710,794.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Pung sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total transaction of $91,093.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,437 shares of company stock worth $14,263,367. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.
Fair Isaac Company Profile
Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) is a provider of analytic, software and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate and connect decisions. The Company operates through three segments: Applications, Scores and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes pre-configured decision management applications designed for a specific type of business problem or process, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections and insurance claims management.
Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.