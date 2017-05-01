FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $165.63.

A number of brokerages have commented on FDS. Zacks Investment Research cut FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays PLC cut FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group AG upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $179.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Laird, Jr. sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.89, for a total value of $368,875.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph E. Laird, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 14.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) traded down 0.18% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $162.96. The company had a trading volume of 186,346 shares. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $147.37 and a 1-year high of $183.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.13 and its 200-day moving average is $166.96.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The business earned $294.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.04 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.90% and a net margin of 30.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post $7.28 EPS for the current year.

Factset Research Systems Inc is engaged in providing integrated financial information and big data analytical applications for the global investment community. The Company’s segments include the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific. The U.S. segment services finance professionals, including financial institutions throughout the Americas.

