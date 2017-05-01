Facebook Inc (FB) Given Neutral Rating at Barclays PLC

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays PLC in a report issued on Friday, April 14th.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Vetr upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.24 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price target on shares of Facebook to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities set a $165.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.86.

Shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) opened at 150.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $434.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.19. Facebook has a 52 week low of $108.23 and a 52 week high of $151.53.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Facebook had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm earned $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook will post $5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.28, for a total value of $97,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 75,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,830,798.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.49, for a total transaction of $2,119,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,395,245.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,044,125 shares of company stock valued at $842,788,411. 19.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 10.4% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 378,975 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $48,611,000 after buying an additional 35,606 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 41,929 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at about $1,601,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at about $9,355,000. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

