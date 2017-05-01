Facebook’s (FB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson reissued their buy rating on shares of Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) in a research note published on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson currently has a $160.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc upped their price target on shares of Facebook to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Facebook to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Facebook to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Pacific Crest dropped their price objective on shares of Facebook to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG upped their price objective on shares of Facebook to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $158.86.

Shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) traded up 1.04% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.81. The stock had a trading volume of 13,525,709 shares. Facebook has a 1-year low of $108.23 and a 1-year high of $152.50. The company has a market capitalization of $438.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.73 and a 200 day moving average of $130.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Facebook had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook will post $5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 2,015 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $275,369.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,143,744.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $109,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 80,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,763,068.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,044,125 shares of company stock valued at $842,788,411. Insiders own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,436 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 2,120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.0% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,124 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Barrington Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrington Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.4% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

