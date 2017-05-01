Facebook Inc (FB) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Friday. They currently have a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Vetr raised Facebook from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $129.91 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Aegis started coverage on Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $158.86.

Shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) traded up 1.47% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.46. 25,180,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 0.68. Facebook has a one year low of $108.23 and a one year high of $152.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.73 and a 200 day moving average of $130.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The business earned $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.47 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 34.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook will post $5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $109,485.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 80,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,763,068.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.49, for a total value of $2,119,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,395,245.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,044,125 shares of company stock worth $842,788,411 in the last quarter. 19.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,091,000. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 31.6% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 18,678 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,638,062 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $188,606,000 after buying an additional 115,558 shares during the period. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,420,000. Finally, Ngam Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.8% in the third quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 847,654 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $108,729,000 after buying an additional 38,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

