F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) Receives “Sell” Rating from Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) in a report issued on Friday morning. Barclays PLC currently has a $124.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Thursday. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $138.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $157.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.44.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) traded down 1.34% on Friday, hitting $127.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,277,448 shares. F5 Networks has a one year low of $99.29 and a one year high of $149.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.28.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $518.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that F5 Networks will post $8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 3,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $541,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,373. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Mcadam sold 21,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total transaction of $3,054,777.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,611.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,037 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,302. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in F5 Networks by 42.9% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in F5 Networks by 218.3% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,200 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc is a developer and provider of software defined application services. The Company is engaged in the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance and availability of network applications, servers and storage systems.

