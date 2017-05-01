F5 Networks’ (FFIV) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen and Company

Cowen and Company reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a $145.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $149.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FFIV. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F5 Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wunderlich reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $138.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.44.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) traded down 1.34% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.40. 1,277,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.33. F5 Networks has a 12 month low of $99.29 and a 12 month high of $149.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.28.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $518.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.12 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post $8.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 3,954 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $541,698.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,373. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Mcadam sold 21,862 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total value of $3,054,777.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,551 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,611.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,037 shares of company stock worth $5,351,302 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 2.9% in the first quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 12,918 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 88.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 104,525 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $14,902,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 9.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 5,759 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,630 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc is a developer and provider of software defined application services. The Company is engaged in the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance and availability of network applications, servers and storage systems.

