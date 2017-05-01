F5 Networks (FFIV) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of -0.06

News articles about F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) have been trending somewhat negative on Monday, according to AlphaOne. The research firm, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. F5 Networks earned a media sentiment score of -0.06 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media stories about the network technology company an impact score of 86 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several brokerages have commented on FFIV. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $157.00 price objective on F5 Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 8th. Barclays PLC reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (down from $149.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on F5 Networks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.44.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) traded down 1.15% on Monday, reaching $127.64. The company had a trading volume of 520,553 shares. F5 Networks has a 12 month low of $99.29 and a 12 month high of $149.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.62 and a 200-day moving average of $139.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.33.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company earned $518.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that F5 Networks will post $8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, insider John Mcadam sold 21,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total value of $3,054,777.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,611.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Edward Julian Eames sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $591,867.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,239 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,864.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,037 shares of company stock worth $5,351,302 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc is a developer and provider of software defined application services. The Company is engaged in the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance and availability of network applications, servers and storage systems.

