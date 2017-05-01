Creative Planning Raises Position in F.N.B. Corp (FNB)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,542 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,782 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in F.N.B. Corp were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,126,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,467,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $28,390,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of F.N.B. Corp by 1,754.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,329,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,659,000 after buying an additional 2,204,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of F.N.B. Corp by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,956,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,480,000 after buying an additional 2,082,800 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) opened at 14.24 on Monday. F.N.B. Corp has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $16.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average of $14.84. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.93.

F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $227.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.73 million. F.N.B. Corp had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. Corp will post $0.98 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/f-n-b-corp-fnb-stake-raised-by-creative-planning-updated.html.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FNB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of F.N.B. Corp in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. Corp in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $16.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. Corp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. Corp in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

In related news, Director Laura E. Ellsworth purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $29,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,216.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B. Corp

F.N.B. Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance and Consumer Finance. Its Community Banking segment consists of First National Bank of Pennsylvania (FNBPA), which offers services, including commercial and individual demand, savings and time deposit accounts and commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans.

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.