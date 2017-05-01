Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX Sells 2,389 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (DG)

Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX lowered its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the period. Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Dollar General Corp. were worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DG. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in Dollar General Corp. by 390.7% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General Corp. by 14.9% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Dollar General Corp. by 114.2% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Dollar General Corp. by 2,133.3% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dollar General Corp. during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) opened at 72.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.50 and a 200-day moving average of $72.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.84. Dollar General Corp. has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $96.88.

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. Dollar General Corp. had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company earned $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post $4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Dollar General Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Dollar General Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Vetr cut shares of Dollar General Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Dollar General Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General Corp. to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Dollar General Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.49.

Dollar General Corporation is a discount retailer. The Company offers a selection of merchandise, including consumables, seasonal, home products and apparel. The Company’s consumables category includes paper and cleaning products (such as paper towels, bath tissue, and other home cleaning supplies); packaged food (such as cereals, spices, sugar and flour); perishables (such as milk, beer and wine); snacks (such as candy, cookies, and carbonated beverages); health and beauty (such as over-the-counter medicines and personal care products); pet (pet supplies and pet food), and tobacco products.

