Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) Position Decreased by Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX

Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX reduced its position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the period. Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,661,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,930,000 after buying an additional 952,456 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 22.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,378,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,484,000 after buying an additional 1,150,774 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,860,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,947,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,096,000 after buying an additional 318,152 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at about $200,218,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) opened at 38.78 on Monday. Conagra Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $33.08 and a 52 week high of $41.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.46 and a 200-day moving average of $38.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post $1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 55.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup Inc upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Vetr cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.38 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.76.

In related news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 6,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $245,528.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, formerly ConAgra Foods, Inc, operates as a packaged food company. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Foods and Commercial Foods. The Company sells branded and customized food products, as well as commercially branded foods. It also supplies vegetable, spice and grain products to a range of restaurants, foodservice operators and commercial customers.

