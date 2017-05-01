Mastercard Inc (MA) Position Lowered by Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX

Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX reduced its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,102 shares during the period. Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $23,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 10.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,801,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,457,649,000 after buying an additional 4,111,803 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,314,309 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,852,705,000 after buying an additional 915,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 26,444,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,229,000 after buying an additional 261,452 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,539,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,045,000 after buying an additional 137,213 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,332,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,145,000 after buying an additional 180,787 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) opened at 116.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $125.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.76 and a 200-day moving average of $107.68. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $86.65 and a 12 month high of $117.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Vetr raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.41 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.60.

In related news, insider Gary J. Flood sold 83,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $9,691,387.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,819 shares in the company, valued at $9,098,077.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 205,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.63, for a total transaction of $21,862,882.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,449,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,097,102,804.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 872,132 shares of company stock worth $93,915,371. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

MasterCard Incorporated is a technology company that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses across the world, enabling them to use electronic forms of payment. The Company operates through Payment Solutions segment. The Company allows user to make payments by creating a range of payment solutions and services using its brands, which include MasterCard, Maestro and Cirrus.

