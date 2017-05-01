Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 343,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 32,821 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $31,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,144,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,100,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,110,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 176,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after buying an additional 11,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) opened at 81.65 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $95.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.91. Exxon Mobil also was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 6,136 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 178% compared to the typical volume of 2,210 call options.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The firm earned $63.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.88 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post $3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.58%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/exxon-mobil-co-xom-shares-sold-by-envestnet-asset-management-inc-updated.html.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. HSBC Holdings plc cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vetr lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.59 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, CLSA reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation is engaged in energy business. The Company is engaged in the exploration, production, transportation and sale of crude oil and natural gas, and the manufacture, transportation and sale of petroleum products. The Company also manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene and polypropylene plastics, and a range of specialty products.

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.