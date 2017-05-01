Exxon Mobil’s (XOM) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 13th. They presently have a $84.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on XOM. Macquarie reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Saturday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a $96.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $94.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Vetr upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $92.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.57.

Shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) traded up 0.48% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.65. The stock had a trading volume of 12,072,169 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.91. The stock has a market cap of $338.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $95.55. Exxon Mobil also saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 6,136 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 178% compared to the typical volume of 2,210 call options.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The company earned $63.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.88 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 3.47%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post $3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 159.58%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 71,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Ariel Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ariel Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.7% in the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 7,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 7,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 45,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation is engaged in energy business. The Company is engaged in the exploration, production, transportation and sale of crude oil and natural gas, and the manufacture, transportation and sale of petroleum products. The Company also manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene and polypropylene plastics, and a range of specialty products.

