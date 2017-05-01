Norway Savings Bank Has $586,000 Position in Express Scripts Holding Company (ESRX)

Norway Savings Bank decreased its stake in shares of Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Express Scripts Holding Company were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Express Scripts Holding Company during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Express Scripts Holding Company by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Express Scripts Holding Company by 0.6% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp raised its stake in Express Scripts Holding Company by 6.4% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Express Scripts Holding Company by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) opened at 61.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.92. Express Scripts Holding Company has a one year low of $57.80 and a one year high of $80.02.

Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. Express Scripts Holding Company had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business earned $24.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Express Scripts Holding Company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Express Scripts Holding Company will post $6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Norway Savings Bank Has $586,000 Position in Express Scripts Holding Company (ESRX)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/express-scripts-holding-company-esrx-stake-decreased-by-norway-savings-bank-updated.html.

ESRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Express Scripts Holding Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Express Scripts Holding Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Express Scripts Holding Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.95.

In related news, SVP Everett Neville sold 2,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $165,016.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,895.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Express Scripts Holding Company

Express Scripts, Inc is a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in North America, offering a range of services to its clients, which include health insurers, third-party administrators, employers, union-sponsored benefit plans, workers’ compensation plans and government health programs. It operates in two segments: PBM and Emerging Markets (EM).

Receive News & Ratings for Express Scripts Holding Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express Scripts Holding Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.