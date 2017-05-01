Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) Issues Earnings Results

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $80.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 million. Exponent had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 15.76%. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) traded up 1.64% on Monday, reaching $62.15. 57,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.41 and its 200-day moving average is $58.91. Exponent has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $64.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exponent by 3.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Exponent by 111.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Exponent by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $64.00 price target on shares of Exponent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc (Exponent), along with its subsidiaries, is a science and engineering consulting company. Exponent provides engineering and scientific consulting services to clients around the world. Its service offerings are provided on a project-by-project basis. It operates in two segments: Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health.

