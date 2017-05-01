Vertical Research Reaffirms Hold Rating for Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

Vertical Research restated their hold rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, April 13th. The firm currently has a $63.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued a market perform rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.20.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) traded down 1.18% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.09. 1,523,595 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.24 and its 200 day moving average is $53.99. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $46.48 and a 52-week high of $57.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm earned $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post $2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Malone sold 22,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $1,233,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,528.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 3,465 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $196,188.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,635 shares of company stock worth $2,339,698. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 459.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 222,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,441,000 after buying an additional 182,379 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.0% in the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 1,075,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,396,000 after buying an additional 20,689 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 170,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc is a logistics company. The Company is a third-party logistics provider, and purchases cargo space from carriers, including airlines and ocean shipping lines on a volume basis and resells that space to its customers. The Company provides a range of customer solutions, such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

