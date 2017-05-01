Expedia Inc (EXPE) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EXPE. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $151.00 target price on Expedia and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated an outperform rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Expedia in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reiterated a positive rating and set a $165.00 target price (up from $143.00) on shares of Expedia in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expedia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated an outperform rating and set a $155.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Expedia in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.10.

Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) traded up 2.24% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,224,261 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.38 and its 200-day moving average is $123.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.95 and a beta of 0.69. Expedia has a 52 week low of $96.58 and a 52 week high of $137.00.

Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The online travel company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. Expedia had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business earned $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Expedia will post $5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 106,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $12,746,871.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 539,240 shares in the company, valued at $64,304,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Expedia by 1.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 158,561 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $20,068,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Expedia by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,522 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia during the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia by 39.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,397,821 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $428,703,000 after buying an additional 968,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Company Profile

Expedia, Inc is an online travel company. The Company operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies (Core OTA), trivago, Egencia and HomeAway. The Company’s Core OTA segment provides a range of travel and advertising services to its customers across the world, through a range of brands, including Expedia.com and Hotels.com in the United States, and localized Expedia and Hotels.com Websites throughout the world, Orbitz.com, Expedia Affiliate Network, Hotwire.com, Travelocity, Wotif Group, CarRentals.com and Classic Vacations.

