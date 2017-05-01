State Street Corp Acquires 103,141 Shares of Exar Co. (EXAR)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exar Co. (NYSE:EXAR) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 891,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 103,141 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.75% of Exar worth $9,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kalmar Investments Inc. DE raised its position in shares of Exar by 39.5% in the third quarter. Kalmar Investments Inc. DE now owns 586,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after buying an additional 166,215 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exar during the fourth quarter valued at $6,451,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Exar by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 498,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after buying an additional 30,720 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exar during the third quarter valued at $2,359,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Exar by 23.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Exar Co. (NYSE:EXAR) traded up 0.31% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.01. 1,215,543 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.51. Exar Co. has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.62.

Exar (NYSE:EXAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company earned $27.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 million. Exar had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exar Co. will post $0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXAR. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Exar in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen and Company upped their price objective on shares of Exar from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Exar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

About Exar

Exar Corporation (Exar) designs, develops and markets analog mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) and sub-system solutions. The Company’s products are deployed in a range of applications, such as industrial, instrumentation and medical equipment, networking and telecommunication systems, servers, enterprise storage systems, flat panel displays, light emitting diode (LED) lighting solutions, set top boxes and digital video recorders.

