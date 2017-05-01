Exane Derivatives Sells 6,824 Shares of Barclays PLC (BCS)

Exane Derivatives reduced its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,824 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Barclays PLC were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Barclays PLC by 447.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new stake in Barclays PLC during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Rand Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays PLC during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays PLC during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays PLC during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. 2.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) traded up 1.30% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.95. 2,679,466 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.18. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $12.05.

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Barclays PLC had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a positive return on equity of 3.60%. The firm earned $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post $0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Barclays PLC’s previous dividend of $0.05. Barclays PLC’s dividend payout ratio is -29.41%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BCS shares. BCS raised shares of Barclays PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of Barclays PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barclays PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Macquarie lowered shares of Barclays PLC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays PLC in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Barclays PLC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.07.

Barclays PLC Company Profile

Barclays PLC is a global financial services holding company. The Company is engaged in retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management and investment management services. The Company’s segments include Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK segment includes the local consumer, small business, the United Kingdom wealth and credit cards business.

