Exane Derivatives Purchases Shares of 31,322 HCA Holdings Inc (HCA)

Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Holdings by 0.4% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Holdings by 0.5% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of HCA Holdings by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its position in shares of HCA Holdings by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Holdings by 5.3% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCA) traded down 0.42% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,907,444 shares. The company has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.71. HCA Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $91.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.27.

HCA Holdings (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.11. HCA Holdings had a negative return on equity of 44.79% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that HCA Holdings Inc will post $7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on HCA Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of HCA Holdings in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho upgraded HCA Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on HCA Holdings to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.22.

In other news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $8,238,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,621,715.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jana Joustra Davis sold 7,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total value of $651,918.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,420,500.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 273,544 shares of company stock worth $22,930,923. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Holdings

HCA Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated in two geographically organized groups, including the National and American Groups. As of December 31, 2016, the National Group included 84 hospitals, which were located in Alaska, California, Florida, southern Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, northern Kentucky, Nevada, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Utah and Virginia.

