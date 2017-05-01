Exane Derivatives Has $4.399 Million Stake in Coach Inc (COH)

Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Coach Inc (NYSE:COH) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,456 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,291 shares during the period. Coach accounts for 1.0% of Exane Derivatives’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Coach were worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyBridge Capital II LLC raised its stake in shares of Coach by 10.5% in the third quarter. SkyBridge Capital II LLC now owns 358,016 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $13,089,000 after buying an additional 34,163 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Coach during the third quarter worth approximately $2,208,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its stake in shares of Coach by 75.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 149,372 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,461,000 after buying an additional 64,192 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coach during the third quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Finally, Capital One National Association raised its stake in shares of Coach by 2.0% in the third quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 10,800 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Coach Inc (NYSE:COH) traded down 1.65% during trading on Monday, reaching $38.74. 5,867,631 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.49. Coach Inc has a one year low of $34.07 and a one year high of $43.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.71 and its 200 day moving average is $37.46.

Coach (NYSE:COH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Coach had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 21.66%. Coach’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Coach Inc will post $2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Coach’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coach from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Vetr lowered shares of Coach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $43.00 price target on shares of Coach and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Coach in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Coach in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.27.

About Coach

Coach, Inc (Coach) is a design house of luxury accessories and lifestyle collections. The Company’s product offering uses a range of leathers, fabrics and materials. Its segments include North America, International and Stuart Weitzman. The North America segment includes sales of Coach brand products to North American customers through Coach-operated stores (including the Internet) and sales to North American wholesale customers.

