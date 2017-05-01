Exane Derivatives Buys 2,763 Shares of Entergy Co. (ETR)

Exane Derivatives increased its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Entergy were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. WFG Advisors LP boosted its stake in Entergy by 674.6% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 1,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Bank of The West acquired a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) traded down 0.60% during trading on Monday, reaching $75.80. The company had a trading volume of 987,216 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.99 and a 200-day moving average of $72.95. The firm’s market capitalization is $13.60 billion. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $66.71 and a 52-week high of $82.08.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post $4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.60%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. TheStreet raised Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC set a $72.00 price target on Entergy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.42.

In other news, insider Sallie T. Rainer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $36,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,219 shares in the company, valued at $309,927.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,497.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,693.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation is a holding company. The Company is an integrated energy company engaged in electric power production and retail electric distribution operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric power to retail and wholesale customers in areas of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans and operates a natural gas distribution business.

