Exane Derivatives Buys 22,251 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 168.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,422 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 22,251 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strid Group LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 30.2% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.4% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,882 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at $119,000. 66.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) traded down 1.65% on Monday, hitting $12.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,663,430 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.06 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.63. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $17.06.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 28.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post $1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FCX. Vetr raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.31 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. FBR & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Saturday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.65.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $38,430.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,989 shares in the company, valued at $928,252.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon C/ Madonna sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $232,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,538.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,645 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,571 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) is a mining company. The Company operates through geographical assets with proven and probable reserves of copper, gold and molybdenum, and traded copper producer. The Company’s segments include refined copper products, copper in concentrate, gold, molybdenum, oil and other.

