Exactech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Exactech, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets and distributes and sells orthopedic implant devices, related surgical instrumentation and biologic services to hospitals and physicians in the United States and internationally. Its principal products include its knee and hip replacement systems. Exactech, Inc. is headquartered in Gainesville, Florida. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Exactech from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Exactech (NASDAQ:EXAC) traded up 2.53% on Monday, hitting $30.40. The stock had a trading volume of 44,809 shares. Exactech has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $30.45. The stock has a market cap of $433.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1266.67 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.40 and its 200 day moving average is $26.15.

Exactech (NASDAQ:EXAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Exactech had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $69.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Exactech’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Exactech will post $1.30 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: “Exactech, Inc. (EXAC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/exactech-inc-exac-upgraded-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

In related news, SVP Bruce E. Thompson sold 4,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total transaction of $121,521.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,999.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James G. Binch sold 3,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $86,686.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,494 shares of company stock worth $232,458 in the last ninety days. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its position in shares of Exactech by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 10,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exactech during the fourth quarter worth $481,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exactech by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Exactech by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 38,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exactech by 45.2% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 47,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exactech Company Profile

Exactech, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, distributes and sells orthopedic implant devices, related surgical instrumentation and biologic services to hospitals and physicians. The Company’s segments include knee, hip, biologics and spine, extremity and other products. Its other products segment includes miscellaneous sales categories, such as bone cement, instrument rental fees, shipping charges and other product lines.

Receive News & Ratings for Exactech Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exactech Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.