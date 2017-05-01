Zacks: Exactech, Inc. (EXAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Exactech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXAC) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $32.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.33 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Exactech an industry rank of 104 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

EXAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Exactech from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exactech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Exactech (NASDAQ:EXAC) traded up 2.53% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.40. 30,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Exactech has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $30.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.15. The company has a market capitalization of $433.87 million, a P/E ratio of 1266.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Exactech (NASDAQ:EXAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Exactech had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business earned $69.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Exactech’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exactech will post $1.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exactech news, SVP Bruce E. Thompson sold 4,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total transaction of $121,521.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,999.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James G. Binch sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $86,686.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,494 shares of company stock valued at $232,458 in the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nine Chapters Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exactech by 4.7% in the third quarter. Nine Chapters Capital Management LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its stake in shares of Exactech by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 10,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exactech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $481,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exactech by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exactech during the third quarter worth approximately $994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Exactech Company Profile

Exactech, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, distributes and sells orthopedic implant devices, related surgical instrumentation and biologic services to hospitals and physicians. The Company’s segments include knee, hip, biologics and spine, extremity and other products. Its other products segment includes miscellaneous sales categories, such as bone cement, instrument rental fees, shipping charges and other product lines.

