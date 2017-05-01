Zacks Investment Research Lowers Everspin Technologies Inc (MRAM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everspin Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:MRAM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, “Everspin Technologies, Inc. is involved in designing, manufacturing and commercially shipping discrete and embedded Magnetoresistive RAM and Spin-Torque MRAM. It serves data center, cloud storage, energy, industrial, automotive and transportation markets. Everspin Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.20.

Shares of Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) traded up 0.20% during trading on Friday, reaching $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,633 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $125.25 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average is $7.95. Everspin Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $10.28.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Everspin Technologies will post ($1.31) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Everspin Technologies stock. Unterberg Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:MRAM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 116,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000. Everspin Technologies makes up approximately 1.2% of Unterberg Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Unterberg Capital LLC owned about 0.93% of Everspin Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies, Inc is a United States-based provider of magnetoresistive random-access memory (MRAM) solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing and shipping discrete and embedded MRAM and spin-torque MRAM (ST-MRAM) into markets and applications. The Company’s products include 8-bit/16-bit Parallel Interface MRAM, Serial Peripheral Interface (SPI), Quad SPI and Double Data Rate (DDR) 3 dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) Compatible MRAM – Spin Torque Technology.

