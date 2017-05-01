Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) VP John P. Doucette Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) VP John P. Doucette sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.03, for a total transaction of $256,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,159.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) traded down 0.36% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $250.81. 130,088 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.49 and its 200-day moving average is $221.29. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $169.19 and a 12-month high of $258.30. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.49.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.94. The business earned $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Everest Re Group Ltd will post $20.06 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RE shares. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Everest Re Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,668,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,099,000 after buying an additional 90,494 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Everest Re Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,496,000 after buying an additional 73,062 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Everest Re Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 631,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,677,000 after buying an additional 84,185 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Everest Re Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 617,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,255,000 after buying an additional 71,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth $131,042,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the underwriting of reinsurance and insurance in the United States, Bermuda and international markets. The Company operates in segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda and Insurance segment. The Company underwrites reinsurance both through brokers and directly with ceding companies.

