Evercore ISI Analysts Give Baker Hughes Incorporated (BHI) a $72.00 Price Target

Evercore ISI set a $72.00 price target on Baker Hughes Incorporated (NYSE:BHI) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oilfield services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BHI. HSBC Holdings plc began coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Baker Hughes from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc upgraded Baker Hughes from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Baker Hughes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.33.

Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI) opened at 59.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.45. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $41.74 and a 52-week high of $68.59. The stock’s market cap is $25.47 billion.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.17. Baker Hughes had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.58) EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHI. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 69.7% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 207,909 shares of the oilfield services provider’s stock valued at $10,493,000 after buying an additional 85,370 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.7% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,040 shares of the oilfield services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at $360,000. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 26,394 shares of the oilfield services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.8% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Investment Counsel now owns 12,302 shares of the oilfield services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Incorporated is engaged in the oilfield services industry. The Company is a supplier of oilfield services, products, technology and systems used in the oil and natural gas industry around the world. The Company also provides products and services for other businesses, including downstream chemicals, and process and pipeline services.

