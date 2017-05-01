Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.14.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVBG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Everbridge in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Everbridge from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Everbridge Inc (EVBG) Receives $21.14 Average Target Price from Analysts” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/everbridge-inc-evbg-receives-21-14-average-target-price-from-analysts.html.

In other Everbridge news, major shareholder Ventures Ix L. P. Abs sold 1,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $21,689,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Imad Mouline sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $660,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 230,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,352,397.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,430,000 shares of company stock valued at $45,829,800.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in Everbridge by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 353,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after buying an additional 78,913 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its position in Everbridge by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 428,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,908,000 after buying an additional 198,015 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $1,490,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $529,000. 24.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) traded up 1.46% during trading on Friday, hitting $23.55. 305,575 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.22. The stock’s market cap is $641.38 million. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $23.85.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.64 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post ($0.32) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc is a global enterprise software company that provides applications, which automate the delivery of information to help keep people safe and businesses running. During critical business events or man-made or natural disasters, over 3,000 global customers rely on the Everbridge platform to construct and deliver contextual notifications to millions of people at one time.

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.