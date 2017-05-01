Everbridge Inc (EVBG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Everbridge from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) opened at 23.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.22. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The company’s market cap is $632.12 million.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.64 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post ($0.32) EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Imad Mouline sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $660,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 230,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,352,397.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Ix L. P. Abs sold 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $21,689,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,430,000 shares of company stock worth $45,829,800 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 428,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after buying an additional 198,015 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,490,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc is a global enterprise software company that provides applications, which automate the delivery of information to help keep people safe and businesses running. During critical business events or man-made or natural disasters, over 3,000 global customers rely on the Everbridge platform to construct and deliver contextual notifications to millions of people at one time.

