EverBank Financial Corp (ever) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

EverBank Financial Corp (NYSE:ever) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th.

EverBank Financial Corp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 33.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. EverBank Financial Corp has a dividend payout ratio of 15.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect EverBank Financial Corp to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

Shares of EverBank Financial Corp (NYSE:EVER) opened at 19.495 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.392 and a beta of 0.67. EverBank Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $19.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.41.

EverBank Financial Corp (NYSE:EVER) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $264.30 million for the quarter. EverBank Financial Corp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that EverBank Financial Corp will post $1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EverBank Financial Corp news, Director Joseph D. Hinkel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $38,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $97,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 476,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,285,535.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $233,620 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.03% of the company’s stock.

About EverBank Financial Corp

EverBank Financial Corp is a unitary savings and loan holding company. The Company is also a diversified financial services company that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, as well as small and mid-size business clients nationwide through channels that are connected by technology-driven, centralized platforms, which provide operating leverage throughout its business.

