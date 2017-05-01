Ever-Glory International Group (EVK) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.56

Media coverage about Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) has trended very positive on Monday, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ever-Glory International Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.56 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news stories about the textile maker an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ever-Glory International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) opened at 2.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.41. Ever-Glory International Group has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $3.00.

About Ever-Glory International Group

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc (Ever-Glory), through its subsidiaries, is a retailer of branded fashion apparel. Ever-Glory is also a global apparel supply chain solution provider with a focus on casual wear, outerwear and sportswear brands. The Company operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail.

