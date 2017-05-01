Eugene G. Cassis Sells 23,862 Shares of Waters Co. (WAT) Stock

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) SVP Eugene G. Cassis sold 23,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $4,088,037.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,148,503.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) traded up 1.36% during trading on Monday, hitting $172.20. 448,002 shares of the stock traded hands. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $128.90 and a 52-week high of $174.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.37. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. The company earned $497.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.37 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post $7.30 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/eugene-g-cassis-sells-23862-shares-of-waters-co-wat-stock.html.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in Waters by 85.4% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 42,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Waters by 6.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 10.6% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 47,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,607,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 164.3% in the third quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 215,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,171,000 after buying an additional 134,041 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective (up previously from $166.00) on shares of Waters in a report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Waters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Waters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.91.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation is an analytical instrument manufacturer. The Company operates through two segments: Waters and TA. It designs, manufactures, sells and services high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), ultra performance liquid chromatography (UPLC and together with HPLC, referred to as LC) and mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products and post-warranty service plans.

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.