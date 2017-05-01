Etsy (ETSY) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.17

Media coverage about Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Etsy earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave press coverage about the specialty retailer an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s rankings:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.11.

Shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) opened at 10.76 on Monday. Etsy has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $16.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average of $11.97. The company’s market cap is $1.19 billion.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The company earned $110.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Etsy will post $0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 100,009 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $1,021,091.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 822,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,393,253.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc (Etsy) operates a marketplace where people around the world connect, both online and offline, to make, sell and buy goods. The Company offers a range of seller services and tools that help entrepreneurs start, grow and manage their businesses. The Company’s community includes Etsy sellers, Etsy buyers, Etsy employees, its partners and investors.

