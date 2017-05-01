Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) Rating Reiterated by Piper Jaffray Companies

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They currently have a $93.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $95.00. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 target price (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.61.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) opened at 87.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.86. Estee Lauder Companies has a one year low of $75.29 and a one year high of $97.48.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 32.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies will post $3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, insider Fabrizio Freda sold 18,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.18, for a total value of $1,574,839.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,528 shares in the company, valued at $6,947,207.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Demsey sold 21,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $1,795,514.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,514.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,702 shares of company stock worth $5,515,430. 16.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. The Company offers products, including skin care, makeup, fragrance, hair care and other. The Company operates in beauty products segment. The Company’s products are sold in over 150 countries and territories under brand names, including Estee Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Prescriptives, Lab Series, Origins, Tommy Hilfiger, MAC, Kiton, La Mer, Bobbi Brown, Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Michael Kors, Darphin, Tom Ford, Smashbox, Ermenegildo Zegna, AERIN, Tory Burch, RODIN olio lusso, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frederic Malle, GLAMGLOW, By Kilian, BECCA and Too Faced.

