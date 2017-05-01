Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.05. The business earned $335.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.80 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 32.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. Essex Property Trust updated its FY17 guidance to $11.56-11.96 EPS.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) traded up 1.44% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $247.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,055 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.92 and a 200 day moving average of $224.87. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $200.01 and a 1-year high of $249.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.75 dividend. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 102.07%.

In related news, insider John D. Eudy sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.49, for a total value of $759,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,886.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary P. Martin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $223,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,616 shares of company stock valued at $10,730,719. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TLP Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $238,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $288,000. 98.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI downgraded Essex Property Trust to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.27.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged primarily in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities, located along the West Coast. Its segments include Southern California, Northern California, Seattle Metro and Other real estate assets.

