Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.05. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 32.07%. The business earned $335.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Essex Property Trust updated its FY17 guidance to $11.56-11.96 EPS.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) traded up 1.44% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $247.98. The stock had a trading volume of 564,055 shares. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.52. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $200.01 and a 52 week high of $249.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.07%.

In other news, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $1,229,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig K. Zimmerman sold 7,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.03, for a total value of $1,846,494.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,196.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,616 shares of company stock valued at $10,730,719. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,235,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,195,000 after buying an additional 13,114 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,016,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,448,000 after buying an additional 52,098 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,934,000 after buying an additional 119,880 shares during the last quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 22.4% in the third quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,606,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ESS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $199.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity set a $255.00 price target on Essex Property Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $262.00 price target (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.27.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged primarily in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities, located along the West Coast. Its segments include Southern California, Northern California, Seattle Metro and Other real estate assets.

