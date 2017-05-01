Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Takes Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (CRS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.07% of Carpenter Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 0.5% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 10,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 7.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 1.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 2.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 7.6% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) traded down 0.49% on Monday, reaching $40.40. 154,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.88 and a 200-day moving average of $37.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67 and a beta of 2.05. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $28.74 and a 12 month high of $45.33.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Carpenter Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $473.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post $0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is -423.53%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRS. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.83.

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Turner sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $340,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 89,000 shares of company stock worth $7,515 and sold 102,000 shares worth $348,320. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing, fabrication and distribution of specialty metals. The Company’s segments include Specialty Alloys Operations (SAO) and Performance Engineered Products (PEP). Its SAO segment consists of alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

