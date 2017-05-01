Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases New Stake in Goldcorp Inc. (GG)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 78,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Goldcorp by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,191,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $750,610,000 after buying an additional 4,140,071 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldcorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,758,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,068,000 after buying an additional 109,555 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Goldcorp by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,165,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,253,000 after buying an additional 3,343,442 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Goldcorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,867,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,922,000 after buying an additional 340,079 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldcorp by 3.8% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,616,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,910,000 after buying an additional 423,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) traded down 1.93% during trading on Monday, hitting $13.69. 5,359,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average of $14.80. Goldcorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $20.38.

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Goldcorp had a negative net margin of 114.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. The business earned $882 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Goldcorp Inc. will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GG shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Goldcorp in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $17.00 price target on shares of Goldcorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Goldcorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.89.

Goldcorp Company Profile

Goldcorp Inc is a gold producer engaged in the operation, exploration, development and acquisition of precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. The Company is engaged in the sale of gold, silver, lead, zinc and copper. The Company’s segments include Red Lake Gold Mines Ontario Partnership (Red Lake), Goldcorp Canada Ltd./Goldcorp Inc (Porcupine), Musselwhite, Les Mines Opinaca Ltee (Eleonore), Minera Penasquito SA de C.V.

